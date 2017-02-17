UN air strikes in Central African Rep...

UN air strikes in Central African Republic kill several - militia

Sunday Feb 12 Read more: Jerusalem Post

A top militant and three others were killed in Central African Republic when a UN helicopter fired on fighters advancing towards the town of Bambari, a rebel group said on Sunday. The UN's mission known as MINUSCA shot at fighters from the Popular Front for the Renaissance of Central African Republic , on Saturday after they crossed a "red line" it had set north of the town, said spokesman Vladimir Monteiro.

