UN air strikes in Central African Republic kill several - militia
A top militant and three others were killed in Central African Republic when a UN helicopter fired on fighters advancing towards the town of Bambari, a rebel group said on Sunday. The UN's mission known as MINUSCA shot at fighters from the Popular Front for the Renaissance of Central African Republic , on Saturday after they crossed a "red line" it had set north of the town, said spokesman Vladimir Monteiro.
