U.N. Air Operation Disperses Central African Republic Militia

A U.N. operation with an attack helicopter dispersed heavily armed militiamen in the remote Central African Republic town of Bambari town on Sunday, the peacekeeping mission said in a statement. About 40 fighters from the Popular Front for the Renaissance of Central African Republic armed with AK-47s and rocket propelled grenades had gathered in the town, but U.N. forces intervened to prevent them carrying out an attack, it said.

