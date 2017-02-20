Turkey sees rise in transplant operat...

Turkey sees rise in transplant operations

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: Turkish Daily News

The number of people travelling to Turkey for transplant operations has doubled in the last two years, a specialist doctor told state-run Anadolu Agency on Feb. 10. Eyup Kahveci, chairman of the Turkey Transplantation Fund Board, delivered a speech highlighting some of the key issues of transplant operations at the Istanbul workshop of the International Transplantation Network Project, which was set up in 2015. Doctors from Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Djibouti, Burkina Faso, Comoros, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Central African Republic and Iran joined the workshop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Naman 4
News Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15) Dec '15 Elise 1
News Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15) Nov '15 fenerist 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14) Nov '14 Sheikh Voodoo 1
News Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14) Nov '14 europhobe fluffs ... 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,469 • Total comments across all topics: 278,868,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC