Turkey sees rise in transplant operations
The number of people travelling to Turkey for transplant operations has doubled in the last two years, a specialist doctor told state-run Anadolu Agency on Feb. 10. Eyup Kahveci, chairman of the Turkey Transplantation Fund Board, delivered a speech highlighting some of the key issues of transplant operations at the Istanbul workshop of the International Transplantation Network Project, which was set up in 2015. Doctors from Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Djibouti, Burkina Faso, Comoros, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Central African Republic and Iran joined the workshop.
