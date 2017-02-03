Steve Duin: A transformative use of our fear and frustration
Megan Tragethon, executive director of the Refugee Care Collective, at the 2015 U.S. citizenship ceremony for Amina Idy, a former refugee from the Central African Republic. For Portlanders familiar with the trauma and "extreme vetting" that refugees have already endured, Donald Trump's executive order suspending refugee resettlement is dark, petty and unnecessary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Naman
|4
|Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Elise
|1
|Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|fenerist
|1
|Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Sheikh Voodoo
|1
|Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14)
|Nov '14
|europhobe fluffs ...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC