Roslan Rahman - Blackwater Air' Flying for Us CommandosA corporate...

A corporate descendant of the notorious guns-for-hire firm just got a $204 million contract to support American troops in Africa. A mercenary air force that became a symbol of the U.S. occupation of Iraq is back in action-this time in Central Africa, supporting a shadowy American U.S. Special Forces commando operation targeting the Lord's Resistance Army.

Chicago, IL

