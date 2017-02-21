Rebels kill 32 people in Central African Republic town - HRW

DAKAR: Rebels in Central African Republic killed at least 32 civilians after clashes with a rival armed group, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday, a sign of the fighters' growing boldness amid limited state authority. Despite successful elections last year that were seen as a step toward reconciliation after years of civil conflict, the government and a 13,000-strong United Nations peacekeeping mission have struggled to contain killing sprees by rebel groups.

