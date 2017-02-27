People fleeing war more likely to find shelter in poorer countries, UN refugee agency

"The biggest contributors providing a safe haven to the world's uprooted people are poorer communities," said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi in a news release yesterday. More than half the new refugees in the first half of 2016 fled Syria's conflict, with most staying in the immediate region - Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt, according to the UN Refugee Agency's Mid-Year Trends 2016 report .

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.