Over 65,000 children freed from armed forces over last decade - " UNICEF
At least 65,000 children have been released from armed forces and armed groups in the past 10 years, the UN Children's Fund has said. The UN agency made the statement as leaders from around the world gathered in Paris on the anniversary of the Paris Commitments to end the use of children in conflict.
