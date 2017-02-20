Kony battling deadly stomach ulcers

The elusive leader of the rebel Lord's Resistance Army-LRA, Joseph Kony is battling severe stomach ulcers, one of his former top commanders has revealed. Regimental Sergeant Major, Peter Labeja Kidega told URN at the UPDF Child and Family Protection Unit in Gulu district on Friday last week, that Kony's health gets unpredictable each passing day.

