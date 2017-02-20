INTERVIEW: UN marks 20 years of work to improve protection of children affected by conflict

Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Leila Zerrougui in Central African Republic, meeting with children affected by the conflict in 2013. Photo: Office for Children and Armed Conflict/Stephanie Tremblay 7 February 2017 – The senior United Nations advocate for children caught up in conflict is reaching out to parents, elders, and the entire international community to keep children away from armies and militias - a UN role that over the past two decades has helped more than 115,000 child soldiers regain their youth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.