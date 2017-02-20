Interfaith voices preach faith over fear in Central African Republic

In late 2012, fighting in the Central African Republic between government forces and a group of various Seleka militia intensified. Three religious leaders, Pastor Nicolas Guerekoyame, an Evangelical leader; Archbishop Dieudonne Nzapalainga, Catholic Archbishop of Bangui; and Imam Omar Kobine Layama, leader of the Muslim community, met in Bangui to discuss the alarming situation and how they could respond to help define a path away from violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Campus Bread.