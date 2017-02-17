Inside the African pygmy tribe battli...

Inside the African pygmy tribe battling for survival

17 hrs ago

Inside the African pygmy tribe battling for survival deep in the disappearing rainforest where half of children are dead by the age of five Schulman's interest in the pygmy tribe came about after hearing about Louis Sarno, who has spent the last 30 years living with the Baka people in the Central African Republic and serving as their doctor Deep in the rainforests of the west and central Africa, a tribe has managed to eke out an existence for centuries by being accomplished forest dwellers. Known as the Baka, or locally in Congo as Bayaka, people, the tribe are unique in appearance due to their small statures.

Chicago, IL

