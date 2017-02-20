Fresh violence in Central African Republic's western town displaces thousands, UN office says

Severe food insecurity affects eight per cent of the population of Ouham-Pende, Central African Republic, while another 48 per cent are just moderately food secure. Photo: OCHA Central African Republic 3 February 2017 – Condemning attacks on civilians and non-governmental organizations in a town in Central African Republic 's Ouham-Pende province, a senior United Nations humanitarian official has called for protecting civilians as well as for unhindered relief access to the affected areas.

