Central Africans Use Radio Network to Stay Safe from LRA
Two decades after the Lord's Resistance Army began terrorizing civilians in northern Uganda, the LRA boasts just a fraction of its former strength, about 100 to 150 fighters active in parts of central Africa. However, the communities most at risk of attack have little protection in remote lawless regions of the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of the Congo .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Naman
|4
|Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Elise
|1
|Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|fenerist
|1
|Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Sheikh Voodoo
|1
|Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14)
|Nov '14
|europhobe fluffs ...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC