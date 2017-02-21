Central African Republic: What's Gone Wrong?
There was hope last year that the election of President Faustin-Archange Touadra would bring real change to the troubled Central African Republic. But 12 months on, he has been unable to extend his authority beyond the capital, Bangui, and the rest of the country is as lawless as ever.
