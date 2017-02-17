Central African Republic: UN mission reinforces presence in restive Bambari
This reinforcement makes it possible to better protect Bambari and its inhabitants, as, for the time being, the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission is the only legitimate authority mandated by the Government to control the city. As Mission chief Parfait Onanga-Anyanga recalled: "Bambari should not belong to armed groups."
