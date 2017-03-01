Central African Republic: Senior UN relief official urges access to...

New York, Feb 24 : Amid renewed violence that has led to "successive gross violations" of international humanitarian law in two north-eastern provinces of the Central African Republic , the most senior United Nations relief official in the country has called for free and unhindered access to civilians impacted by the clashes between rival armed groups. It is unacceptable for civilians to pay the price for rivalries between armed groups because of their religious believes or political affiliation, said the Acting Humanitarian Coordinator for CAR, Aboubacry Tall, calling on on parties to the conflict in the Ouaka and Haute Kotto provinces to respect and uphold international humanitarian law.

