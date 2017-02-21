Central African Republic: Rebel group...

Central African Republic: Rebel group 'killed 32 civilians'

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Newsday

Rebels in the Central African Republic killed 32 civilians last December after clashes with a rival faction, Human Rights Watch says. The Union for Peace in the Central African Republic is said to have rounded victims up and executed them.

