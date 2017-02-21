Central African Republic: Four UN pea...

Central African Republic: Four UN peacekeepers wounded in ambush by armed group

Peacekeepers serving with the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic on patrol in Bambari. UN Photo/Catianne Tijerina 22 February 2017 – The United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic has reported that its troops on patrol were ambushed yesterday outside of Ippy in Ouaka prefecture.

