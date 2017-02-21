Boko Haram: 2,000 children recruited ...

Boko Haram: 2,000 children recruited used as child soldiers - UNICEF

Tuesday Feb 21

The terrorist Boko Haram group recruited about 2,000 children in 2016 and used them as child soldiers, the UN Children's Fund has said. UNICEF Executive Director, Anthony Lake, disclosed this as global leader gather in Paris on the anniversary of the Paris Commitments to end the use of children in conflict, according to a UN report.

Chicago, IL

