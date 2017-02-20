2017 Sunhak Peace Prize Awarded to Italian Surgeon Gino Strada and Afghan Educator Sakena Yacoobi

Dr. Gino Strada, 68, a surgeon who works on the front lines of war zones and in refugee camps, and Dr. Sakena Yacoobi , 66, an Afghan educator who teaches in resettlement camps in Afghanistan, were selected as co-recipients of the Sunhak Peace Prize at a ceremony in Seoul , Korea on Friday, March 3. The Sunhak Peace Prize was founded in 2015 by Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, widow of the Reverend Sun Myung Moon, who died in 2013. The Sunhak Peace Prize, awarded biannually, "honors individuals or organizations that have made enduring contributions to peace and human development for future generations," according to the Sunhak Foundation which gives the award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.