Visit to CAR: UN expert to follow up ...

Visit to CAR: UN expert to follow up on human rights recommendations

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: World News Report

The United Nations Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Central African Republic, Marie-Therese Keita Bocoum, will carry out a follow-up mission to the Central African Republic from 25 January to 3 February. "I will take this opportunity to assess the implementation of the recommendations I made during my last report to the Human Rights Council and which I shared with national authorities and key actors during my last visit in June 2016," Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Naman 4
News Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15) Dec '15 Elise 1
News Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15) Nov '15 fenerist 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14) Nov '14 Sheikh Voodoo 1
News Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14) Nov '14 europhobe fluffs ... 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,682 • Total comments across all topics: 278,212,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC