UN relief official urges calm amid fears of flare-up of violence in Central African Republic town

Wednesday

"With a population of 42,000 and more than 26,000 displaced people, an open conflict in Bambari would be devastating to the civilian population," said Michel Yao, the Acting Humanitarian Coordinator in the country. Calling on all armed groups and non-State actors to realize the impact of a violent confrontation on the already sensitive situation of the local population, Dr. Yao added: "The likelihood of such a conflict suggests a dangerous increased in the fragility of the displaced population whose vulnerability remains a source of concern in several aspects."

Chicago, IL

