UN Condemns Killing of 2 Peacekeepers in Central African Republic

Thursday Jan 5

The United Nations Security Council has condemned "in the strongest terms" Tuesday's killing of two Moroccan U.N. peacekeepers in the Central African Republic. The peacekeepers were accompanying fuel trucks about 60 kilometers west of the town of Obo when they were attacked by unknown assailants who fled into the bush.

