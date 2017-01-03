Two UN peacekeepers killed, two injur...

Two UN peacekeepers killed, two injured in ambush in Central African Republic

Moroccan peacekeepers serving with the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic . UN Photo/Catianne Tijerina 4 January 2017 – The United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic today condemned a deadly ambush on a convoy in the south-eastern part of the country which killed two blue helmets from Morocco and wounded two others.

