Two UN peacekeepers killed, two injured in ambush in Central African Republic

Moroccan peacekeepers serving with the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic . UN Photo/Catianne Tijerina 4 January 2017 – The United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic today condemned a deadly ambush on a convoy in the south-eastern part of the country which killed two blue helmets from Morocco and wounded two others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.