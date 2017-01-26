Northampton church's youngest members...

Northampton church's youngest members join roll of honour after fundraising for toilets

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Northampton Today

Children living in the some of the poorest communities in the world will have access to hygienic toilet facilities, thanks to the young people at a Northampton church. The children and young members of St Giles Church in the town centre have raised over 900 to provide four blocks of toilets, three for schools in Chad, Pakistan and Sierra Leone and one in a displacement camp for refugees in the Central African Republic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northampton Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Naman 4
News Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15) Dec '15 Elise 1
News Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15) Nov '15 fenerist 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14) Nov '14 Sheikh Voodoo 1
News Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14) Nov '14 europhobe fluffs ... 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,100 • Total comments across all topics: 278,288,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC