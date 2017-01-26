Northampton church's youngest members join roll of honour after fundraising for toilets

Children living in the some of the poorest communities in the world will have access to hygienic toilet facilities, thanks to the young people at a Northampton church. The children and young members of St Giles Church in the town centre have raised over 900 to provide four blocks of toilets, three for schools in Chad, Pakistan and Sierra Leone and one in a displacement camp for refugees in the Central African Republic.

