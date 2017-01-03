'No charges' for French troops over C...

'No charges' for French troops over CAR child sex allegations

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Newsday

Six French soldiers accused of sexually abusing children in the Central African Republic have not been charged following a criminal inquiry. The prosecutor's office make the final decision over the charges, but its decision is expected to reflect the finding of the judges, The UN whistleblower who exposed the allegations in 2015 condemned what he called the "complete impunity" of the perpetrators, and criticised the UN for failing to properly investigate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Naman 4
News Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15) Dec '15 Elise 1
News Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15) Nov '15 fenerist 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14) Nov '14 Sheikh Voodoo 1
News Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14) Nov '14 europhobe fluffs ... 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,915 • Total comments across all topics: 277,670,417

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC