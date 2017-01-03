'No charges' for French troops over CAR child sex allegations
Six French soldiers accused of sexually abusing children in the Central African Republic have not been charged following a criminal inquiry. The prosecutor's office make the final decision over the charges, but its decision is expected to reflect the finding of the judges, The UN whistleblower who exposed the allegations in 2015 condemned what he called the "complete impunity" of the perpetrators, and criticised the UN for failing to properly investigate.
