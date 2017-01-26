Keyword: UN, calm amid fears, violence, Central African Republic town

Keyword: UN, calm amid fears, violenc...

New York, Jan 24 : Two United Nations human rights experts on Wednesday called on the Government of Cambodia for the immediate release of five human rights defenders detained in May 2016 on charges, which they see as politically motivated. In November 2016, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention ruled their detention to be arbitrary.

