In Central African Republic, the graphic novel meets participatory journalism
Photojournalist Marc Ellison is working on a graphic novel highlighting the challenges facing children in Central African Republic. This is not his first reporting project of this kind, having previously written about child soldiers in Uganda and survivors of forced marriage and female genital mutilation in Tanzania , but it is the first time he is encouraging readers to get involved in the reporting process.
