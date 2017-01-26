Creating a graphic novel shaped by th...

Creating a graphic novel shaped by the audience about children's lives in Central African Republic

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Journalism.co.uk

Journalist Marc Ellison is starting a reporting project in Central African Republic to create a graphic novel about the challenges facing children in the area. While this is not Ellison's first journalistic graphic novel , it is the first time he's inviting the audience to follow his reporting journey and get involved.

