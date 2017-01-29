Commemorative Marilyn Monroe stamp us...

Commemorative Marilyn Monroe stamp uses drag queen by mistake

Delightfully, the Central African Republic issued stamps celebrating Marilyn Monroe. Not so delightfully , the person on one of the stamps is not actually her.

