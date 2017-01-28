.com | UN extends sanctions on Central African Republic

.com | UN extends sanctions on Centra...

The UN Security Council has extended an arms embargo on the Central African Republic and a travel ban and asset freeze on blacklisted individuals for another year. The resolution adopted unanimously by the council on Friday added a new provision making sexual violence a criterion for sanctions.

