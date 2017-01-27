.com | French priest jailed over child abuse in Central Africa Republic
A French court sentenced a priest on Thursday to up to five years in jail after finding him guilty of sexually abusing two young boys in the Central African Republic. The priest, whose sentence may be suspended after two years, has also been banned from carrying out any professional activity that puts him in contact with minors.
