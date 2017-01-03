Central African Republic: World Food ...

Central African Republic: World Food Programme To Slash Food Aid

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Some 300,000 people in the Central Africa Republic, CAR, will as from the end of January 2017 stop receiving food aid from the World Food Programme, WFP, officials announced on January 4, 2017. Agency reports say only 400,000 out of the usual 700,000 vulnerable people in the land-locked nation will henceforth receive food aid, with food ratios to be slashed by half.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Naman 4
News Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15) Dec '15 Elise 1
News Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15) Nov '15 fenerist 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14) Nov '14 Sheikh Voodoo 1
News Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14) Nov '14 europhobe fluffs ... 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,915 • Total comments across all topics: 277,670,430

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC