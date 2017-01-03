Central African Republic: World Food Programme To Slash Food Aid
Some 300,000 people in the Central Africa Republic, CAR, will as from the end of January 2017 stop receiving food aid from the World Food Programme, WFP, officials announced on January 4, 2017. Agency reports say only 400,000 out of the usual 700,000 vulnerable people in the land-locked nation will henceforth receive food aid, with food ratios to be slashed by half.
