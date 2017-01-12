Central African Republic: UN-backed h...

Central African Republic: UN-backed humanitarian plan aims to save 2.2 million lives

According to a press release from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs , the response plan, with a budget of $399.5 million, covers three strategic objectives: save more lives; strengthen the protection of affected populations; and preserve human dignity by restoring access to basic social services and livelihoods. The security situation has deteriorated markedly, particularly in the second half of 2016, with a growing number of hot spots.

