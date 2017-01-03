Central African Republic: Peacekeeper...

Central African Republic: Peacekeepers Reported Killed

At least three Blue Helmets have been killed in separate incidents in the Central African Republic this week. The country continues to be beset by violence following the outbreak of a civil war.

