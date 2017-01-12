Bangladesh peacekeeper dies in Africa

Bangladesh peacekeeper dies in Africa

Friday Jan 6

A Bangladeshi peacekeeper has been killed while on duty in a clash with local criminals in Central African Republic . The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim, 29, a soldier of Bangladesh Army, according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relation Directorate today.

Chicago, IL

