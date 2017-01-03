2 Moroccan peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic
Authorities say two Moroccan peacekeepers with the United Nations have been killed in the southeast corner of the Central African Republic. The troops from the MINUSCA mission died when a U.N. convoy accompanying fuel trucks was ambushed on Tuesday about 20 kilometers from the town of Mboki.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Naman
|4
|Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Elise
|1
|Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|fenerist
|1
|Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Sheikh Voodoo
|1
|Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14)
|Nov '14
|europhobe fluffs ...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC