2 Moroccan peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic

3 hrs ago

Authorities say two Moroccan peacekeepers with the United Nations have been killed in the southeast corner of the Central African Republic. The troops from the MINUSCA mission died when a U.N. convoy accompanying fuel trucks was ambushed on Tuesday about 20 kilometers from the town of Mboki.

Chicago, IL

