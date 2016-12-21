UN identifies 41 peacekeepers in connection with CAR abuse

A U.N. investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by peacekeepers in the Central African Republic has identified 41 of the alleged perpetrators, a spokesman said Monday. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the four-month-long investigation identified 25 peacekeepers from Burundi and 16 from Gabon as suspects in connection with the incidents that allegedly occurred between 2014 and 2015 in Dekoa, Kimo prefecture in CAR.

