The most important news of 2016 in pi...

The most important news of 2016 in pictures: News agency AP selects ...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Daily Mail

The most important news of 2016 in pictures: News agency AP selects its best pictures that tell this year's big stories from Europe and Africa The images have been chosen by The Associated Press as part of a collection of its best pictures of 2016 From an overcrowded migrant boat reaching the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos at sunrise, to a protester being hit with pepper spray by riot police in Paris, to Nigel Farage celebrating Britain's vote to leave the EU, these are some of the year's most powerful pictures. The images have been chosen by The Associated Press, or AP, as part of a collection of its best pictures of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Naman 4
News Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15) Dec '15 Elise 1
News Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15) Nov '15 fenerist 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14) Nov '14 Sheikh Voodoo 1
News Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14) Nov '14 europhobe fluffs ... 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,500 • Total comments across all topics: 277,255,428

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC