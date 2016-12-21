The most important news of 2016 in pictures: News agency AP selects its best pictures that tell this year's big stories from Europe and Africa The images have been chosen by The Associated Press as part of a collection of its best pictures of 2016 From an overcrowded migrant boat reaching the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos at sunrise, to a protester being hit with pepper spray by riot police in Paris, to Nigel Farage celebrating Britain's vote to leave the EU, these are some of the year's most powerful pictures. The images have been chosen by The Associated Press, or AP, as part of a collection of its best pictures of 2016.

