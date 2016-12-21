Recent violence in Central African Republic spotlights subregion's volatility, Security Council told
Francois Lounceny Fall noted that the violence, which resulted in high numbers of casualties, had occurred as CAR has embarked on recovery and efforts to consolidate peace. The eruption of fighting also demonstrated the threat that the continued presence of armed groups in the country posed to the entire subregion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Naman
|4
|Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Elise
|1
|Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|fenerist
|1
|Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Sheikh Voodoo
|1
|Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14)
|Nov '14
|europhobe fluffs ...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC