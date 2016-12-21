Promote alliances in cassava R&D to a...

Promote alliances in cassava R&D to aid food security

Friday Dec 23

Strengthening collaborations among institutions and small-scale cassava farmers could help Central Africa reduce hunger and foster nutrition security, experts say. Research scientists from academic institutions and policymaker s say that collaborations in research and development would promote innovation to address the challenges of nutrition insecurity such as stunting in children .

