Pope emphasizes mercy to the poor in message to benefit concert

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Catholic World News

In a video message to a concert benefiting a children's hospital in the Central African Republic and earthquake victims in Italy, Pope Francis spoke of the importance of practicing mercy as an extension of the recently concluded jubilee year. Italian pop singer Claudio Baglioni, 65, performed at the concert on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the Gendarmerie Corps of Vatican City State.

Chicago, IL

