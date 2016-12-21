Newly formed 3R rebel group inflicts horrors in CAR: UN
A recently formed rebel group in the Central African Republic is wreaking havoc in the western half of the country, displacing thousands and emptying out towns and villages in a country already hit hard by instability. Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation" group, or 3R, formed in late 2015 and has displaced at least 30,000 people in the Ouham Pende region in CAR, debilitating relief efforts in the region, the United Nations told Al Jazeera on Thursday.
