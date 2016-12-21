KP to Audit CAR Stockpile for Conflic...

KP to Audit CAR Stockpile for Conflict Diamonds

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Diamonds.net

The Kimberley Process is seeking a forensic auditor to comb through diamond stockpiles in the Central African Republic and assess which stones recovered during the nation's suspension may be exported. CAR was suspended from the KP in 2013 following a coup by rebels and readmitted in May this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Diamonds.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Middle East, 4:34 PMIslamic Movement leader bla... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Naman 4
News Pope: There are bigger issues than condoms and HIV (Dec '15) Dec '15 Elise 1
News Amid heavy security, pope visits C. African Rep... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Central African Republic: Pope On 'Special Miss... (Nov '15) Nov '15 fenerist 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News UN slashes food rations for refugees in Kenya (Nov '14) Nov '14 Sheikh Voodoo 1
News Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow a... (Mar '14) Nov '14 europhobe fluffs ... 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,500 • Total comments across all topics: 277,255,465

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC