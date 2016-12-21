IMF Executive Board Completes First Review Under the ECF Arrangement...

IMF Executive Board Completes First R...

On December 19, 2016, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund completed the first review under the Extended Credit Facility [1] arrangement for the Central African Republic . The Executive Board's decision was taken on a lapse-of-time basis.[2] The completion of the review enables a disbursement of SDR 12.525 million , which will bring total disbursements under the arrangement to SDR 25.05 million .

