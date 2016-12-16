.com | 1000s living in CAR airport to go 'home for Christmas'

.com | 1000s living in CAR airport to...

Thursday Dec 15

People living in a tent city for the displaced near Bangui airport in the Central African Republic started packing up their belongings Thursday and heading home, an AFP journalist said. Plans to evacuate the airport camp, where tens of thousands of people have taken refuge since the country's brutal conflict erupted in 2013, were dubbed "Home for Christmas".

