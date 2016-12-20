Central African Republic: Rebel Group 3R Torture, Displace Civilians
A recently formed armed group called "Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation," or 3R, has killed civilians, raped, and caused largescale displacement over the past year in northwest Central African Republic. United Nations peacekeepers in the area have been unable to fully protect civilians.
