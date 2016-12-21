Central African Republic: Militia On ...

Central African Republic: Militia On Deadly Rampage in CAR

AT least 50 people have been killed and thousands displaced over the past month following a reign of terror by a recently-formed armed group in northwest Central African Republic . Called the "Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation," or 3R, the sect has been blamed for the rape of women and girls, burning villages and displacing at least 17 000 people.

Chicago, IL

