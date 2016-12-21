Central African Republic: Can U.S.$2.2 Billion Buy Peace and Prosperity?

Central African Republic, plagued by insecurity and a related humanitarian crisis, has been pledged $2.2 billion by international donors as part of a five-year rescue plan. It's a lot of money, but will it really make a difference to the troubled country? The funding is a vote of confidence in President Faustin-Archange Touadra, sworn in six months ago.

